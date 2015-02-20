Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
Govind Parsare Attack: CPI protests against shooting of comrades

The rally was in protest against the shooting of comrade Govind and his wife Uma Pansare at Kolhapur in Maharashtra.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana | Updated: February 20, 2015 12:01:01 am
The Communist Party of India on Thursday organised a rally at the railway station to protest against the shooting of comrade Govind and his wife Uma Pansare at Kolhapur in Maharashtra.

“This cowardly act of shooting the veteran Communist leaders, who have devoted themselves to the cause of toiling masses, is an example of intolerance and growing vandalism to gag the sane voices,” said Dr Arun Mitra and D P Maur, the party leaders.

The party demanded immediate arrest of the culprits. The others who addressed the rally were Ramesh Rattan, Gurnam Singh Sidhu, Vijay Kumar, Gulzar Goria, Dr Gulzar Pandher, Kewal Singh and Master Feroze. ens

