Governor, Punjab CM hold meetings, ask border villagers to be eyes and ears of security forces

Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, and the state Governor Banwarilal Purohit, on Saturday held a series of meeting in Fazilka regarding security issues concerning the border district, during which they called upon the people to be the eyes and ears of the border security forces.

The meetings, which saw the presence of officials from the BSF, Intelligence Bureau, Narcotics Control Bureau, National Investigation Agency, military Intelligence of the Army and senior officers of the state — including the Chief Secretary, DGP, Deputy Commissioner and SSP Fazilka — touched on issues of the district that could have a possible implication on the national security.

A official statement by the Punjab CM’s office later said that both Mann and Purohit earlier in the day had addressed a meeting with sarpanches and other prominent citizens of the district.

The Governor, in his address, called upon the people to be eyes and ears of border security forces. He said that the incidents of air-dropping of arms and ammunition into Punjab from the Pakistani side have necessitated all concerned to be on vigil. The security forces are doing their part, but the local input and support can go a long way in checking the influx of contraband weapons and drugs into the sate.

Purohit said that it had been observed that in many cases the modus operandi for proliferation of firearms and weapons as well as consignments of drugs was ‘conceal and clear’ — wherein the smugglers use hi-tech technology, like drones — to drop consignment into our territory which thereafter is retrieved by their Indian associates. So, it is pertinent that the villagers be careful of the antecedents of all new entrants into the village.

He said that the concept of security over the years has broadened. Along with guarding against traditional threats to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the state, security now also envisaged the non-traditional threat in the form of organised crime, illegal migration, arms and drug trafficking. Amongst these, the illicit proliferation and misuse of small arms is a major threat.

“Border districts are vulnerable to the menace of contraband arms smuggling. Therefore, it is mandatory that in the interest of the safety and security of the state and the country, people should extend wholehearted support to the Border Security Forces and the state police and report any suspicious activity or person. People should also cooperate with local authorities to stop drug trafficking in the area,” Purohit said.

The Governor said that the drugs entering from borders percolate into the cities, towns, schools and colleges. ” Supply of drugs to youth is a direct assault on our posterity, our future. We cannot let this menace hurt our State’s present or mar its future.We need to join hands and seal our border against all sorts of infiltration,” vociferously asserted the Governor.

Governor and CM visit Maharaja Ranjit Singh University, Bathinda

Bothe the Punjab CM and the Governor later made their way to the Maharaja Ranjit Singh University, Bathind, where they conferred degrees to the students on the college’s first convocation ceremony.

Addressing the students, the Chief Minister congratulated them for getting degrees from the institute. He said that the Punjab Government was committed to stop brain drain from the state by creating new opportunities so that the youth are not tempted to go to foreign countries in pursuit of their dreams.

“This is the era of technical education so the education of our youths needs to be in sync with the employment opportunities available,” he said. Seeking some time to create an industry-friendly environment in the state to provide employment in Punjab, he appealed to youngsters to serve their own motherland.

The CM also appealed to the parents to give freedom to their children, especially the girls, to excel in the fields of their choices.