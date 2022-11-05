Give us alternative crop with MSP guarantee, will shift from paddy: farm leaders in Punjab

“We inhale the poisonous paddy stubble fumes before anyone else does. Do you think we like it?” asks Jagmohan Singh Patiala, the general secretary of BKU-Dakaunda.

His counterpart, secretary of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Sarwan Singh Pandher, on the other hand pleads, “Give us an alternative crop with the assurance of MSP and we will give up paddy cultivation. It will help save the water table as well as prevent farmers from being defamed.”

The rising incidents of paddy stubble fire may have set the alarm bells ringing yet again in the neighbouring states of Punjab, but farmers of the state continue to remain defiant, pleading helplessness in the face of what they claimed was minimal government support to combat the menace.

As per reports, of the total 24,166 stubble fire counts recorded till November 3 in Punjab, 6,300 (26%) fires were recorded in two days —November 2 and 3.

Shingara Singh Mann, general secretary of BKU-Ugrahan, said, “We want to come out of paddy crop cycle. It is not even our staple diet. We are forced to grow paddy in name of green revolution. So, if there are issues, then the government should give us an alternative crop which doesn’t lead to stubble being burnt and gives us income equivalent to paddy. Merely lecturing us on the harmful effects of paddy stubble burning won’t solve the problem.”

He added, “Even if we are given Rs 200 per quintal as bonus to manage paddy stubble, then the problem can be tackled. Paddy stubble amounts to 6% of the total pollution burden. However, the onus is somehow on us. We want solutions . The subsidised machines for crop residue management can be operational on big tractors and small farmers can’t afford them. Manage the residue or give us bonus or tell us which crop to grow as an alternative of paddy and give us MSP on it.”

Jagmohan Singh Patiala, said,”We have seen how the Punjab government purchased green moog dal on MSP. More than 90% of the stock of green moong was sold below MSP. Till date, the government hasn’t paid the balance amount to the farmers.”

He added, “There are very few alternatives for stubble management. We have no choice but to burn the residue. No farmer feels happy while burning stubble.”

The reaction of the government to the rising cases of farm fires, so far, can be best described as confusing.

On October 28, while getting a pakka dharna being staged by the BKU-Ugrahan in front of Dreamland Colony in Sangrur — where Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has a residence — lifted, Punjab Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal had given in writing that no strict action will be taken against farmers who burn stubble out of compulsion. The agriculture department of the same government, on the other hand, suspended its chief agriculture officer Sangrur and agriculture officers of Samana in Patiala, of Chhola Sahib in Taran Taran and of Patti in Taran Taran for being lenient with farmers involved in stubble burning incidents .

As per Punjab government’s records, there are a total of 1.22 lakh of stubble management machines and as of now through various means, around 18 lakh metric tonn of stubble was being managed and being converted into biomass energy , manure, bio fuel.

Stubble burning by farmers has also led to some untoward incidents as well. Three youngsters suffered burns on Friday, as they stood near some fields where stubble was being burnt in Jawahar Ke village in Mansa district. The three teens — identified as Sukhpal Singh, Harman Singh, and Bhupinder Singh, all residents of Barnala — were admitted to Mansa Civil Hospital.

Besides this, on November 2, farmers of Kalala village in Barnala district had cornered and taken employees of the fire brigade department hostage after they arrived in the area to extinguish some paddy stubble fires . The men were allowed to leave only after stubble burning was completed.