Getting 20-25 complaints about Faridkot medical college daily: MLA

Amid repeated complaints from patients and their attendants about Covid care being provided at Faridkot Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital (GGSMCH), the area’s Congress MLA, Kushaldeep Singh Kikki Dhillon, has now decided to write to CM Amarinder Singh about the problems being faced by people at the hospital.

Dhillon, Congress MLA from Faridkot and also an advisor to the Punjab CM, said: “I get 20-25 complaints daily from patients or their attendants that they are not being attended properly inside the isolation wards of tertiary care facility at the GGSMCH. This is really worrisome as the medical college caters to 7 districts — Muktsar, Bathinda, Fazilka, Ferozepur, Mansa, Moga and Faridkot as a tertiary care hospital. We are accountable for providing quality treatment to the masses.”

Faridkot has only 21 beds for Level 3 (critical care) and all of them were occupied as on Tuesday. The district has 264 Level 2 beds, out of which 174 were vacant on Tuesday.

Dhillon said,”I am part of the ruling party, but I am also pained to listen to complaints of patients. They tell me that fans are not working inside isolation wards, and they are not being looked after. One patient complained of faulty fans inside the isolation ward, so his family sent him a pedestal fan. Another complained of medicine not being provided in time, so his family had sent medicine from home. At times, attendants wear PPE kits and go inside isolation wards to offer food to their family members. This is ridiculous. Patients have now started dreading going into this medical college.”

The Indian Express too had highlighted cases of two patients at the GGSMCH in which one assistant professor based at Abohar had died because of alleged lack of treatment and another of a Ganganagar-based patient where his family had alleged lack of proper treatment by the staff after his death. Dhillon said, “I am aware of the anomalies in patient care for quite some time. We had even held several meetings with the administration, but somehow, I am finding myself helpless. There are a number of complaints that are now coming allegeing medical staff hardly visit patients or that they don’t provide proper treatment. Many patients themselves call from inside the wards to tell about their problems while attendants of many sick patients also complain to us. It has become difficult for me to look into so many complaints on a daily basis. I appeal to Punjab CM to get the working of the hospital improved”.

“The medical college hospitals in the state come under Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) where the Vice-Chancellor is Dr Raj Bahadur. The V-C himself is down with Covid-19 and he is being treated at PGI Chandigarh instead of getting himself treated in Faridkot. However, Faridkot medical college’s management comes under medical superintendent (MS) of the hospital, Dr Rajeev Joshi. Dhillon said that he had held several meetings with MS as well as the V-C over improving the functioning of the hospital. Interestingly, Dhillon said: “Level 1 and 2 arrangements have been done by the local health department in Faridkot and we have no issues in that, but the problem lies in Level 3 and this cannot be ignored as patients are always critical in Level 3.”

AIIMS Bathinda

A picture of AIIMS Bathinda has appeared on social media where 51 persons can be seen in one frame out of which only nine are wearing masks properly. This picture is said to be of an Independence Day function, and looks like in violation of social distancing norms.

“I am not aware of this picture or the function, I will get it examined,” said Bathinda DC B Srinivisan, adding that AIIMS Bathinda has now started Level 3 facilities.

Ludhiana adds 320 Level 2 beds

Meanwhile, Ludhiana has added 320 additional Level 2 oxygen-aided beds in the Covid Care Centers. Thus the number of oxygen-aided beds in district Ludhiana has now increased to 740. Political Secretary Punjab CM, Capt Sandeep Sandhu said that over 4,000 Covid tests were being conducted on a daily basis in Ludhiana.

The district now has 242 beds for Level 3 patients, all in private hospitals out of which 51 are available and rest are occupied. On Tuesday, Sandhu along with Improvement Trust chairman Raman Balasubramaniam, Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma and few others visited Covid care centres to oversee the arrangements.

