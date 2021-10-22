Garuda app to ensure mapping of all polling stations in Punjab: CEO

To ensure faster, transparent and timely completion of election work, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has introduced the ‘Garuda’ app for digital mapping of all polling stations by adding latitude and longitude by booth-level officers (BLOs).

Interacting with the media before holding a poll preparedness review meeting at PAU Ludhiana, Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Dr S Karuna Raju said that through this app, BLOs will upload photos and location information of polling stations from their registered mobile numbers.

He said the app would help minimise paperwork and BLOs will be able to add voter names, deletion of names or modification of addresses in the electoral roll.

Dr Raju further said that the details of assured facilities including toilets, wheelchair, drinking water, electricity, sheds, chairs, ramps for differently-abled in polling booths will also be added there and can be checked online.

He added that in the next three days, the ECI will complete the entire process in Ludhiana by running the drive in mission mode.

He said that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of polling booths have been enhanced to 24,659.

To ensure that every eligible voter is covered in the voter list, he asked the officers to run extensive awareness activities in their areas under Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) to encourage voters to participate in polls besides deleting dead voters and other errors.

Dr Raju had a detailed interaction with officers of the district administration on election preparedness.

He also inspected the First Level Checking (FLC) of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) being carried out at Punjab Agriculture University (PAU) since September 30.