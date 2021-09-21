Garden with 6,000 trees named in Gurbani opens in Moga village

Six years after the residents of village Patto Heera Singh of Moga had vacated at least five acres of land – removing encroachments, filth, and garbage – for a dedicated ‘Guru Ka Bagh’ (Guru’s Garden), their efforts have finally started to bear fruits, literally.

On Monday, the ‘Guru Granth Sahib Bagh’, with plantation of more than 6000 trees and shrubs of 58 species, which finds a mention in the Gurbani (Guru’s teachings), was inaugurated at the historical village Patto Heera Singh which is believed to have been visited by four Sikh Gurus – Guru Nanak Dev, Guru Hargobind Singh, Guru Har Rai, and Guru Gobind Singh.

In March 2015, the villagers of Patto Heera Singh had joined hands with ‘EcoSikh’ – a US-based organization that works on environmental issues – and formed a society PETALS (Patto Eco Tree and Landscaping Society). The village had spent around Rs 35 lakh to free 13 acres of land from encroachments, garbage, and an underground irrigation system was installed. Five acres were dedicated to ‘Guru Ka Bagh’ to cultivate and conserve plant species that find mention in Sri Guru Granth Sahib.

On Monday, the first of its kind garden, ‘Guru Granth Sahib Bagh’, in Punjab, was inaugurated in which more than 6000 trees and shrubs have been planted, with a related reference from Gurbani along with its meaning.

Some of the rare plant species that have been planted in the garden include sandalwood, clove, supari, rudraksh, mahua, simbal, palash, bamboos, henna, akk.

Professor Manjit Singh, former jathedar of Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, and Padma Shri, Dr Surjit Patar, chairman of Punjab Arts Council were among those who attended the inauguration ceremony on Monday along with volunteers who worked for years to develop the unique garden.

Professor Manjit Singh said, “Sikh Gurus always used nature as an example to teach life lessons. This unique project brings forth their messages beautifully and powerfully. Over 500 years ago, Sikh Gurus exhorted humans to not exploit nature but to live in harmony with it.”

Dr Surjit Patar, eminent poet, and chairman of Punjab Arts Council said that the garden shows the positive legacy of the spiritual leaders of the sub-continent of over 500 years.

Ravneet Singh, EcoSikh manager for South Asia, said that the garden was the first such in which nearly all species mentioned in the Gurbani have been planted. “This idea is to inspire people towards environmental conservation and preservation of traditional flora and fauna. We are thankful to members of PETALS and villagers who gave the land for establishing Guru Granth Sahib Bagh.”