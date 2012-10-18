Garbage ground at Bhatha Dhuan gets a facelift,turned into park

Villagers of Bhatha Dhuan located on Hambaran Road are a happy lot after the village panchayat in association with Inner Wheel Club and Nanhi Chhan converted a filthy area into a park.

The green area developed on about 2,000-sq yard was formally opened to public on Wednesday,the organisations donated saplings. The Inner Wheel Club members also donated Rs 10,000 to the village panchayat for the upkeep of the park.

While speaking to the Ludhiana Newsline,village Sarpanch Dalwinder Singh said,The area was encroached upon and cattle feed was being prepared in the area. We got the encroachment cleared and area cleaned.

The village panchayat had also made a pavement in the park,which cost around Rs 1.5 lakhs,the sarpanch said. He added,The money was not from the panchayats fund,but collected through voluntary donations.

The panchayat has dedicated another area for children to play. Singh said,Playing in the park is not possible,so we dedicated a separate area for the children.

Meera Bajwa,Club chief,said they also created awareness among villagers about the falling female sex ratio.

