Gangster Penta murder case: Moga police granted 10-day remand of Lawrence Bishnoi

The Moga police on Wednesday got 10-day remand of dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in the murder case of his rival gangster Harjit Singh alias Penta, who was shot dead in April this year.

Bishnoi, whose 13-day remand with Ludhiana city police ended Wednesday in a 2017 murder case, was later produced in a local Moga court which sent him in 10-day police remand.

Moga SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said that Bishnoi was nominated as an accused in the murder of gangster Harjit Singh alias Penta, who belonged to Bishnoi’s arch rival Davinder Bambiha gang.

FIR in the case was registered at Baghapurana police station on April 2 under sections 302/307/120-B of IPC and 25/27 of Arms Act.

Moga Police said that Bishnoi gang’s sharpshooter Manpreet Singh alias Mannu along with his accomplice Jagroop Roopa alias Prem, had allegedly shot dead their rival gangster Harjit Singh alias Penta in broad daylight at Mari Mustafa village in Baghapurana division of Moga on April 2 this year.

Also a co- accused in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, sharpshooters Mannu and Roopa were later shot dead in an alleged encounter with Punjab Police at a village in Amritsar in July.

Moga Police said that Mannu was booked for Penta’s murder after Chamkaur alias Beant, who was brought on production warrant from Ferozepur jail for questioning, revealed that ‘he got to know from the Ferozepur jail inmates that gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar had sent their shooters – Mannu and Prem- to kill Harjit Singh Penta who had an affiliation with Davinder Bambiha gang.’

Advertisement

It was also revealed that Mannu had a personal enmity with Penta as the latter had assaulted him way back in 2017 when they were lodged in Faridkot jail. “Penta’s murder was a result of gang rivalry between Bambiha group and Bishnoi group members inside jail,” said a senior Moga police official, adding that Bishnoi was nominated as an accused in the case.