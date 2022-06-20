Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s close aide arrested, 2 pistols recovered

The CIA staff-2 of Ludhiana police arrested a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in a snatching and assault case. Bishnoi is currently in the custody of Punjab Police for interrogation in Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

Police said that the arrested accused Baldev Chaudhary alias Kaku (32) of Kaali Sadak of Ludhiana, is a close aide of Bishnoi and two illegal weapons have been recovered from him. His accomplice Ankit Sharma (29) has also been arrested.

Inspector Beant Juneja, incharge CIA staff-2 said that Chaudhary was a classmate of Bishnoi at DAV College, Chandigarh. “Chaudhary was Lawrence Bishnoi’s classmate at DAV College Chandigarh and his very close aide.

Two illegal weapons with 11 cartridges have been recovered from him. During interrogation, he said that he got these weapons from the Bishnoi gang. He and his accomplice Ankit Kumar have been arrested in an old case that was registered against them this year.”

He said that Chaudhary was booked under the sections 382, 452, 323, 341, 148 and 149 of IPC in an FIR registered at Moti Nagar police station of Ludhiana this year. A transporter Hardeep Singh of village Jhungian Qadar had filed a complaint against the accused stating that Chaudhary along with Chetan Munjal of Chandigarh and 12 others had opened attack on him in Transport Nagar on January 31. The accused had also allegedly snatched Rs 2 lakh in cash. Police also arrested his accomplice Ankit Sharma near Clock Tower.