Monday, August 01, 2022

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi sent to Moga police custody for 10 days in attempt to murder case

In December 2021, the police arrested Monu Dagar, a sharpshooter from Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, for allegedly opening fire at the brother and nephew of Moga deputy mayor Ashok Dhamija.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
Updated: August 1, 2022 3:08:51 pm
lawrence, indian epressA local court in Punjab’s Moga sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to ten days’ police remand in an attempt to murder case. (File Photo)

A local court in Punjab’s Moga sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to ten days’ police remand in an attempt to murder case on Monday.

Senior superintendent of police (Moga) Gulneet Singh Khurana said Bishnoi was brought for questioning in an attempt to murder case filed in December 2021 in which the police had arrested Monu Dagar, a sharpshooter from Bishnoi’s gang. Dagar had named fugitive gangster Goldy Brar as the main conspirator behind the attack, he added.

Moga: Sharpshooter from Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested for firing at deputy mayor’s brother, son

In December 2021, the police arrested Dagar who had allegedly opened fire at the brother and nephew of Moga deputy mayor and Congress leader Ashok Dhamija. The police said Dagar, who belongs to Sonipat in Haryana, was a wanted criminal.

Officers said that on December 1 last year, Dagar and his accomplice Jodha from Amritsar, arrived on a bike, armed with two Zigana eagle pistols, and opened fire at Sunil Dhamija and his son Pratham Dhamija, after mistaking Sunil for his brother Jatinder alias Neela.

An FIR was lodged under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC, sections 54, 59, 25 (arms manufacture, sale, repair, etc) of the Arms Act and section 22 (contravention in relation to psychotropic substances) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Moga city police station.

Dagar had told the police that the hit had been ordered by gangster Goldy Brar, a resident of Muktsar, to kill Jatinder alias Neela. Brar is currently believed to be hiding in Canada, officers said.

According to the police, on December 1, 2021, after an initial recce, the attackers waited in front of Jatinder’s Nanak Nagri residence and opened fire at Sunil and Pratham when they stepped out. Dagar said he got into a small scuffle with Sunil and when Pratham tried to jump in and save Sunil, Jodha opened fire and the shot hit Pratham in his left leg.

First published on: 01-08-2022 at 02:51:29 pm

