Thursday, June 16, 2022
Gangster injured inside Ludhiana Central jail

Ludhiana jail superintendent Shivraj Singh said that the injured inmate was a “B-category” gangster.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
June 17, 2022 4:40:59 am
In yet another suspected clash inside Ludhiana Central jail, a gangster was injured on Wednesday and rushed to Civil Hospital for medical check-up. The injured inmate was identified as Manoj Kumar alias Mauji. He was taken to Civil Hospital amid tight security and taken back to jail after treatment.

Ludhiana jail superintendent Shivraj Singh said that the injured inmate was a “B-category” gangster. He said that the reason for his injury was being probed. “Initially he said that he had a fall. However, later he claimed that he got injured after being thrashed by CRPF personnel deployed inside jail. We are probing how he got injured,” said the superintendent.

While jail authorities denied any clash inside the jail on Wednesday night, sources said that Manoj Kumar got injured after two groups had come to blows over some issue.

Recently, security was beefed at the jail after intelligence inputs said that the Pakistan-based pro-Khalistan operative Harinder Singh Rinda might plan a jailbreak in Ludhiana to “free some gangsters and militants”.

Prior to that on June 3, two groups clashed inside the jail and an FIR was registered against 17 inmates, including Youth Congress leader Shubham Arora alias Mota.

