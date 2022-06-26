Gang war in Ludhiana: Four on bike open fire at man; father says they made video call to jailed YC leader

In an alleged case of gang war, four men on two motorbikes opened fire at a 20-year old man on Benjamin road of Ludhiana late on Saturday. The man identified as Kartik Baggan, of Old Madhopuri area, received bullet injury in his abdomen and was rushed to Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) where his condition was stated to be stable.

In his statement, Kranti, father of the victim, said that there were at least 8-10 men who opened fire at his son and they came on three bikes. However, police said that the incident was captured in the CCTV cameras which showed that four men came on two bikes.

Kranti also claimed in his statement that the accused men had also made a video call to the Youth Congress leader Shubham alias Mota, who is lodged in Ludhiana Central Jail in an assault case, who was instructing them on phone ‘to kill Kartik Baggan’, following which one of the accused took out a weapon and opened fire at his son.

Police registered an FIR against 12 people – Karan Kalia, Vishu Kainth, Kamal, Kunal Sharma, Dikshan Tandon, Nick Oberoi, Billa Wadda, Raman Rajput, Karan Sharma, Neeraj Rajput, Shubham Mota and Rishabh Benipal, under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly) of IPC and 25/54 of Arms Act, at division number 3 police station.

Ludhiana ACP (central) Harsimrat Singh said that as per initial probe, the four accused – Kunal Sharma, Karan Kalia, Kamal and Vishu Kainth had opened fire at Baggan. The accused had also arranged a 32 bore pistol.

Karan Kalia nursed a grudge against Baggan since almost one year. Baggan had thrashed Kalia and also shot his video. He was not threatening him to make that video viral. Baggan is already booked in several FIRs and has criminal record,” said ACP. Baggan is a Class 12 student and a member of Puneet Bains gang, the arch rival of Shubham Mota. Both Bains and Shubham Mota are in jail.