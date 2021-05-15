Gang that posed as Prashant Kishor, promised poll tickets in lieu of money busted, 2 arrested

The Ludhiana Police on Friday arrested two men and claimed they had busted a gang whose kingpin allegedly used to impersonate poll strategist Prashant Kishor and duped people on the pretext of promising them tickets from the Congress party for the Assembly polls that are scheduled in Punjab next year.

Police identified the arrested suspects as Rakesh Kumar Bhasin, Rajat Kumar Raja — both members of Shiv Sena (Suryavanshi). A third member of the gang Gaurav Sharma is on the run. Police said that the trio duped several persons of Rs 5 crore after promising them tickets. Sharma, who was identified as the gang’s kingpin, used to impersonate as Prashant Kishor, while the other two acted as members of his team.

Police said Rakesh Bhasin was the all India president of Shiv Sena (Suryavanshi) while Rajat Kumar Raja is the secretary in the same organization. Bhasin, police said, also has the security cover of four gunmen from the Punjab government following alleged threats from extremists.

Police said that the accused so far have allegedly duped a former MLA from Batala, two local leaders from Sangrur and a former Mayor of Jalandhar by promising them tickets in next year’s polls. Their next target, police claimed, was an MLA from Ludhiana.

JCP (rural) Sachin Sharma said that the accused had no links with Kishor whatsoever, but they used his name while contacting politicians and ticket aspirants in Punjab, Bihar, Haryana, Rajasthan and other states. Bhasin and Raja used to make them speak to Sharma, who would impersonate as Prashant Kishor.