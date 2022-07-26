Punjab: Gang solving IELTS question papers inside exam hall busted; three held

The Ludhiana police Tuesday claimed to have busted a gang of miscreants who would allegedly solve question papers of International English Language Testing System (IELTS) exam using electronic devices and make the candidates cheat inside the exam hall, in exchange of money which they would take after the result was declared.

Police said that the accused used to charge at least Rs 2 lakh from each aspirant for making them score 6 or more bands in the test. Recently, they allegedly helped some candidates in Khanna of Ludhiana district, police said, adding that three gang members were arrested while the kingpin is absconding.

Twelve devices were used in the crime, including five electronic SIM devices and seven Bluetooth headphones, were recovered from the accused, said police. The accused called bluetooth headphones “MAKHI” in their code language.

Police booked four persons : the gang kingpin Gurbhej Singh of village Chakbadhai of Muktsar, Dilbagh Singh of Rode village, Moga, Harsangeet Singh and Jaspreet Singh– both of Sangatpura village, Moga. Police said that Gurbhej Singh was absconding while three others were arrested.

Explaining the modus operandi of the gang, Ludhiana additional DCP-2 Suhail Qasim Mir said that the accused would supply devices such as mini microphones and earphone Bluetooth to the candidates inside the exam hall, when the exam would be ongoing.

“Gurbhej Singh owns an IELTS training institute- Master IETLS and Immigration Centre– in Muktsar. He would access the question papers, solve them and send answers to Dilbagh Singh on WhatsApp. Gurbhej would also provide Ear Bluetooth and electronic SIM devices to candidates inside the hall through his accomplices. As soon as the exam would start, Dilbagh Singh and others communicated answers to candidates. They would take hefty money from candidates after the result was declared,” said the officer.

Till now, the accused have confessed that they helped candidates in cheating at Khanna, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Kapurthala and Moga districts of Punjab, said police.

An FIR against the accused persons was registered under the sections 420 and 120-B of IPC and 66, 66-D of the Information Technology (IT), Act.

Police also recovered five mobile phones, one Maruti Suzuki Swift car, a solved IELTS paper and the copy of passport of one of the candidates, from the accused.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, SHO Sahnewal police station, said that the involvement of employees of the Gurgaon-based company IPD, which conducts the IELTS, was also suspected. “Since the devices were being sent inside the exam hall and the accused had access to question papers beforehand, it wasn’t possible without the involvement of the employees of the company which conducts the exam. We are probing it,” said the SHO.

Scores of candidates from Punjab appear for IELTS exam every months at centres across districts, as it is the mandatory test for immigration to Canada, UK etc, to check basic English skills. Thousands of coaching centres across state promise 6 or more “bands” to candidates, in lieu of hefty fee they charge from aspirants who wish to fly abroad.