Free travel for Punjab women in private buses too if SAD comes to power: Sukhbir

Days after Congress government in Punjab approved free travel for women in state-run buses, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal Tuesday said that if his party forms government next year, then women will get the facility in private buses too.

Speaking to the media at Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda, when asked about Punjab government’s decision on free travel for women in government buses, he said, “Assi taan private ch vi davange..” (We will give this facility even for private buses).

Sukhbir along with his wife and former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal were in Talwandi Sabo to pay obeisance at gurdwara Damdama Sahib on Baisakhi.

Announcing Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu as SAD candidate from Talwandi Sabo constituency for Assembly polls next year, Sukhbir said, “He is our senior party leader and working for the people in this constituency. He will be our candidate”.

“We always abide by the law and on the orders of this government, we have stopped our rallies. But an anti-Congress wave has already started in Punjab and people want SAD should make a comeback,” said Sukhbir.

Calling Amarinder a ‘farm house tey rehan wala CM’ (a chief minister living in a farm house), Sukhbir said the farmers were being harassed in mandis due to inadequate arrangements for wheat procurement but the CM was least bothered.

“When Badal saab (Parkash Singh Badal) was the CM, each minister was deputed to visit the grain mandis and meet and listen to the farmers. But under this Congress government, farmers are being harassed in the mandis with no proper arrangements for wheat procurement but the CM just doesn’t care,” said Sukhbir.

Questioning how payments would be credited in the accounts of the farmers who do contractual farming, Sukhbir said, “It would go into the accounts of their landowners, not theirs. Captain implements whatever Delhi says, without giving it a single thought,” said Sukhbir.

He said that protesting farmers will come back victorious from Delhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should know that people of this country do not want any laws which are disastrous for them. “No law cannot be implemented in this country without the will of its own people,” said Sukhbir.