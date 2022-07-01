scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 01, 2022
Must Read

Free power lure ‘splits’ families in Punjab, applications pile up for separate meters

According to the highly placed sources within the PSPCL, the powercorp has received more than 63,000 such applications since May 1. Of this, sources said, nearly 38,000 have been approved while close to 10,000 have been rejected.

Written by Raakhi Jagga | Ludhiana |
July 1, 2022 9:12:08 pm
Chennai power cut today, chennai newsInformation procured from PSPCL revealed that maximum 5,300 such applications have been filed from individuals in Mansa district, followed by 5,000 from Tarn Taran. (File)

Hoping to get 300 units free power every month, thousands of domestic consumers have submitted applications at the PSPCL offices for splitting the single meter installed at their households into two or more separate meters, mostly citing separate floors or split in family.

According to the highly placed sources within the PSPCL, the powercorp has received more than 63,000 such applications since May 1. Of this, sources said, nearly 38,000 have been approved while close to 10,000 have been rejected.

Information procured from PSPCL revealed that maximum 5,300 such applications have been filed from individuals in Mansa district, followed by 5,000 from Tarn Taran. The PSPCL officials are still processing the applications received from Mansa while nearly 3,300 applications from Tarn Taran tarn have been approved.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

More than 2,500 people from Muktsar, 1,452 in Sangrur, and 1,406 in Mohali have applied to split the meter. Sources added that in most cases applicants are giving plea that they have two kitchens in the family household and hence need separate meters. They have

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-July 1, 2022: Why to read ‘Office of Chief Minister’ or ‘Sponge ...Premium
UPSC Key-July 1, 2022: Why to read ‘Office of Chief Minister’ or ‘Sponge ...
A century old, how Gita Press came to be ‘leading purveyor of print...Premium
A century old, how Gita Press came to be ‘leading purveyor of print...
Explained: 5 ways in which the iPhone changed the world in 15 yearsPremium
Explained: 5 ways in which the iPhone changed the world in 15 years
Explained: What unchanged small savings rates mean for banks, saversPremium
Explained: What unchanged small savings rates mean for banks, savers
More Premium Stories >>

In several instances, applicants have cited that they have separated from their spouse and live on different floors necessitating separate electricity meters.

It may be mentioned that a separate kitchen within the same household, and separate water/sewer connection are mandatory requirements for getting a separate meter issued within the same dwelling unit. PSPCL authorities claim to carry out inspection of the household before approving any such case.

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 01: Latest News
Advertisement