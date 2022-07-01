Free power lure ‘splits’ families in Punjab, applications pile up for separate meters

Hoping to get 300 units free power every month, thousands of domestic consumers have submitted applications at the PSPCL offices for splitting the single meter installed at their households into two or more separate meters, mostly citing separate floors or split in family.

According to the highly placed sources within the PSPCL, the powercorp has received more than 63,000 such applications since May 1. Of this, sources said, nearly 38,000 have been approved while close to 10,000 have been rejected.

Information procured from PSPCL revealed that maximum 5,300 such applications have been filed from individuals in Mansa district, followed by 5,000 from Tarn Taran. The PSPCL officials are still processing the applications received from Mansa while nearly 3,300 applications from Tarn Taran tarn have been approved.

More than 2,500 people from Muktsar, 1,452 in Sangrur, and 1,406 in Mohali have applied to split the meter. Sources added that in most cases applicants are giving plea that they have two kitchens in the family household and hence need separate meters.

In several instances, applicants have cited that they have separated from their spouse and live on different floors necessitating separate electricity meters.

It may be mentioned that a separate kitchen within the same household, and separate water/sewer connection are mandatory requirements for getting a separate meter issued within the same dwelling unit. PSPCL authorities claim to carry out inspection of the household before approving any such case.