Wednesday, October 10, 2018
Four workers killed in hosiery unit fire in Ludhiana

The workers were sleeping on the fourth floor of the building when the fire broke out at around 4 am on the ground floor, according to Bhupinder Singh, assistance divisional fire officer, Ludhiana.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 10, 2018 9:10:54 am
Four workers died of suffocation after a fire broke out in a hosiery unit in Kalyan Nagar of Daresi area in Ludhiana on Monday. The workers were sleeping on the fourth floor of the building when the fire broke out at around 4 am on the ground floor, according to Bhupinder Singh, assistance divisional fire officer, Ludhiana.

It took almost four hours to douse the fire. Two of the four deceased have been identified as Dhananjay Pandey and Parkash.

