Four policemen booked for selling poppy husk mixed with cattle feed

The Moga police have booked four policemen including an inspector for allegedly embezzling 300 kg poppy husk recovered in a drug case and selling it for ‘monetary profits’. The cops also allegedly mixed cattle feed in 500 kg of total recovered poppy husk and embezzled more than half of total recovery.

Nihal Singh Wala DSP Subeg Singh, told The Indian Express that an enquiry conducted by STF AIG Snehdeep Sharma has indicted four cops of embezzling the poppy husk.

He said that four cops had recovered 5.25 quintals (525 kilograms) of poppy husk in a case in May last year. An enquiry was marked and FIR has been registered after the cops have been indicted in the enquiry report.

The booked policemen include Inspector Gurpyar Singh (former SHO Badhni Kalan police station), head constables Resham Singh and Lal Singh and constable Gurdeep Singh. All four were posted at Badhni Kalan police station of Moga in May last year when the incident happened.

“We have booked four policemen after enquiry conducted by AIG has indicted them of tampering with case property and selling drug further for monetary profits. Further probe is on. We are enquiring where four policemen are posted now and then they will be arrested,” said DSP Subeg Singh.

FIR against four cops has been registered under the Sections 218 (public servant framing incorrect record or writing with intent to save person from punishment or property from forfeiture) and 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) of IPC, Section 59 (failure of officer in duty or his connivance) of the NDPS Act and Section 13 (1)(c) of the Prevention of Corruption Act (if a public servant dishonestly or fraudulently misappropriates or otherwise converts for his own use any property entrusted to him) at Badhni Kalan police station.

