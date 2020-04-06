Four more tablighis including one in Ludhiana test positive

A member of Jamaat had tested positive Sunday from Rajgarh village in Ludhiana’s Doraha area. He too was working with a diary farm. His family members, however, tested negative on Monday. (File) A member of Jamaat had tested positive Sunday from Rajgarh village in Ludhiana’s Doraha area. He too was working with a diary farm. His family members, however, tested negative on Monday. (File)

Another Tablighi Jamaat member, who had attended the Nizamuddin religious congregation in March, tested positive in Ludhiana’s Chowkimaan area on Monday. The patient works at a diary farm.

Ludhiana Civil Surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said, “Nine close contacts, including family members of the patient who came positive on Monday, have been tested and admitted in the hospital’s isolation ward. Their reports will come on Tuesday.”

A member of Jamaat had tested positive Sunday from Rajgarh village in Ludhiana’s Doraha area. He too was working with a diary farm. His family members, however, tested negative on Monday.

Till now, Punjab has traced 448 Tablighis out of a list of 468 given by the Centre. A total of 11 Tablighis have tested positive in Punjab out of which three are from Mansa, three from SAS nagar, two from Ludhiana, two from Fatehgarh Sahib and one from Kapurthala.

Mohammad Mustkeem, political secretary to Shahi Imam Punjab in a video message to Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh Sunday, said, “We ourselves are asking all those who attended Jamaat to get themselves tested and even have also sent a few to hospital as well. But few anti-social elements are sending cops in those houses that had no connection with Markaz.”

