Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Four injured due to Chinese kite string in Samrala

In the first case, a 60-year old was injured after his throat was cut after getting entangled in the plastic string.

Chinese kite string punjabParamveer of Samrala, was also injured after plastic thread stuck in his body.(Representational/Express Photo)
Four people, including two foreign students were injured in Samrala due to Chinese kite string, Thursday.

In second case, two foreign students were brought to the government hospital in Samrala in an injured condition on Thursday. The students identified as Abraham and Rafila, were going on motorbike when plastic thread got stuck in Abraham’s body who was driving the bike, because of which he lost balance and both fell. The doctor treating them said that Abraham received 15 stitches.

Paramveer of Samrala, was also injured after plastic thread stuck in his body. He works as a delivery boy and was going to Samrala from Neelon on his motorcycle when injured by the string on the way. He reportedly got 7-8 stitches on his face.

Sub-inspector Bhinder Singh, SHO Samrala police station said that an FIR was registered against unidentified persons under the sections 336, 337, 338, 188 of IPC on the complaint of Karam Singh. He added that police did not receive any complaint in two other cases.

First published on: 27-01-2023 at 22:23 IST
