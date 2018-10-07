Four cousins kill teenager for refusing to help them ‘befriend girl’, arrested

(Image for representational purpose) (Image for representational purpose)

A 17-year-old youth succumbed to his injuries after a brutal assault allegedly by his four cousins in Ludhiana. He was attacked on October 3 and died Friday late undergoing treatment. The police booked and arrested his four cousins Saturday.

The accused also tried to show it as an accident and told families that a vehicle had hit Sandeep. However, post mortem revealed that he had assault injuries.

Police said that the deceased Sandeep Yadav (17), a resident of Gaushala road, was attacked by his four cousins after he refused to roam with them and befriend a girl. Instead, he informed his father about plan of his cousins to befriend a girl. His father Bahadur Yadav asked him to stay away from them.

The accused were identified as Pappu Verma, Rahul Kumar, Sanjay Verma and Anil Kumar all aged 18 to 21.

Additional DCP-1 Gurpreet Singh said that Pappu was the eldest among them and he used to force others to follow his instructions. However, Sandeep would refuse to follow his orders. Four of them decided to befriend a girl in their locality but Sandeep refused to be a part of their plan. He was against it and told his father who asked him to stay away from the boys.

On October 3, Pappu called Sandeep and asked him to roam with them but he refused. Then he told Anil Kumar to call Sandeep on pretext of some work. When Sandeep reached Guru Nanak Nagar, four of them assaulted him with sticks, hitting him repeatedly on head with sticks till Sandeep fell unconscious. They then fled the spot.

All four accused have been booked for murder Section 302 of IPC in an FIR registered at Daresi police station. ens

