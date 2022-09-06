scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Former V-C Kang is back at PAU, now as honorary visiting prof

Dr Kang, who was recently nominated for the World Food Prize by the Borlaug farmers Association for South Asia, is a stalwart in genetics and plant breeding. He was the vice-chancellor of PAU from April 2007 to April 2011.

Dr Manjit Singh Kang (Middle) at PAU. (Photo: APNA)

Former vice-chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, Dr Manjit Singh Kang, a renowned quantitative geneticist, joined varsity again Monday as ‘honorary visiting professor’.

Dr Kang, who was recently nominated for the World Food Prize by the Borlaug farmers Association for South Asia, is a stalwart in genetics and plant breeding. He was the vice-chancellor of PAU from April 2007 to April 2011.

“Holding a doctorate from the University of Missouri (USA) and with teaching experience as professor of Quantitative Genetics at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge (USA); and as a Sugarcane Geneticist at the University of Florida (USA), Dr Kang will be an asset to PAU, his alma mater, where he would engage in teaching and guiding postgraduate students for path-breaking research apart from lending assistance in strengthening international linkages,” said Dr S S Gosal, V-C, PAU, while welcoming Dr Kang.

Gosal also appreciated Dr Kang’s passion for teaching and research that had propelled him to offer his philanthropic services to the university. The V-C said that Dr Kang was committed to the cause of higher education and quality research. “His extensive visits to various foreign universities have enriched his horizons and shall go a long way in forging ties with them, facilitating student and faculty exchange programmes and boosting technology and research,” Gosal sad.

Kang has institutionalised a trust to award gold medals to meritorious students of PAU as well as to financially aid the needy students.

Kang reminisced about his own academic journey starting from PAU, his teaching career in the USA and his participation in workshops/conferences in his homeland as well as other countries which not only honed him but also inspired him to plunge ahead into seminal research. “I am keen to lend my services to PAU with utmost dedication and stay connected to my roots here,” he stated.

Dr Kang was accompanied by his batchmate Dr Gurdev Singh Hira, former additional director of research (agriculture), PAU, and former head, department of soil science, PAU.

 

