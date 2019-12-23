Former SGPC president Jathedar Avtar Singh Makkar cremated in Ludhiana

Makkar (78) breathed his last at a hospital in Gurgaon, Haryana, on Friday following after prolonged illness. (File) Makkar (78) breathed his last at a hospital in Gurgaon, Haryana, on Friday following after prolonged illness. (File)

The last rites of former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Jathedar Avtar Singh Makkar, who passed away on Friday, were performed at Ludhiana’s Model Town Extension cremation ground Sunday. The pyre was lit by his son Inderjit Singh Dimple.

The funeral was attended by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, former MP and SAD (Amritsar) chief Simranjit Singh Mann and rebel Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa. Others present included District Congress Committee president Ashwani Kumar, former district president of BJP, Ravinder Arora, Congress leader Malkit Singh Dakha.

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal remembered Makkar as a leader who rose the grassroots to serve as SGPC head for 11 years.

