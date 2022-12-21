Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi summoned by Mansa Court

Former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was served summons by Punjab Police to appear before chief judicial magistrate, Mansa, on January 12 (2023) in a case registered against him on February 18 (2022), the last day of poll campaign in Punjab.

Summons were issued to Channi on Wednesday morning at Moosa village in Mansa, hours after he had shared his picture with Balkaur Singh, the father of slain singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala, with a caption “spent night at village Moosa with Sidhu Moosewala’s parents”.

Later talking to the media at Moosa village, Channi said, “On Tuesday evening, I was coming to Moosa village to offer condolences to the parents of Sidhu Moosewala. However, on the way, I got a call from police officials that I shouldn’t go there as I may be arrested. I told them that I will go for sure. Later they called again not to spent night at Moosa village and I should leave the place at the earliest. But I told them that I will stay overnight. So, on Wednesday morning they served summons on me at the house of Moosewala’s parents. This case was registered against me under Section 188 of IPC in Mansa during the assembly elections when I was compaigning there. It was a false case lodged on the complaint of AAP leaders.”

A case was lodged against Moosewala and Channi with charges of doing roadshow even after 5 pm on the last day of the campaign.

Channi said, “After polls I stayed in Punjab for two months, but they never questioned me or gave a challan in this case. Now, they have presented a challan and that too after the brutal murder of the candidate who was contesting from Mansa. This is moreover a bailable offence. It is really sad that a challan is being presented in a case when the person is no more. The Punjab government must be condemned for this action. Such challans must be cancelled. The government should stop hurting sentiments of Moosewala’s parents.”

Singer Moosewala was murdered on May 29 near Jawaharke village of Mansa district. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi are said to be behind this murder.