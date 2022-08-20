Former Improvement Trust chairman dies by gunshot from own weapon

SAD leader and former chairman of Moga Improvement Trust, Yogesh Goyal (60), allegedly died in a gunshot from his own weapon, at his Duneke residence in Moga early on Saturday.

Moga DSP Damanbir Singh said that as per the family, the bullet hit Goyal when he was cleaning his revolver. The family got to know about the incident on Saturday morning.

The DSP added that it is still unclear if it was a suicide or an accidental fire.

Goyal, the owner of Orbit Multiplex cinema in Moga, remained chairman of Moga Improvement Trust during the SAD-BJP regime in the state.

He was a member of management boards of several educational institutions run by Arya Samaj in Moga. He was also very close to veteran SAD leader late Tota Singh.

Police filed inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC at Moga City-1 police station and sent the body for autopsy.

SAD leader Barjinder Singh Makhan Brar said that Goyal was a dedicated SAD leader and had recently celebrated his 60th birthday.