For saving water: BKU Ugrahan’s dharna continues, some industrial units offer to talk

July 23, 2022 1:34:42 am
A dharna by Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) to raise awareness about saving water in Punjab entered into its second day on Friday, with the number of dharna sites increasing from 16 to 17 across the state.
At Dhaula of Barnala district, where protesters are sitting on a dharna against the Trident group, farmers claimed that company authorities approached them for holding talks.
Shingara Singh Mann, general secretary of BKU Ugrahan said, “Some officials from the Trident Group came to meet us and told us that they wanted to hold talks with us. However, we told them that the matter will be discussed at the state committee meet of BKU Ugrahan and Kisan Mazdoor Sangrash Committee and whatever decisions are taken will be conveyed to them.”
Mann added that the Trident Group claims of using treated water inside their unit. “We have told them that if they are so confident about the water that is being used, they can themselves drink it and set an example. If you get the quality of groundwater checked in in a 5 km radius of this unit, the truth will come out. We are not against development. ALl we want is that industries should realise their responsibilities.”
Subscriber Only Stories
A group of farmers are also camping near Budha Nallah banks in Ludhiana, where they claim that the industries had turned the freshwater stream into a polluted drain. “All these years farmers have been blamed for polluting groundwater , depleting it. They talk about crop diversification. We are open for crop rotation if they give us MSP on that crop. However, will the same authorities be able to tell industries to stop exploiting the water resources of Punjab ,” said Saudagar
Singh Ghudani, president of BKU Ugrahan’s Ludhiana unit.
On Friday, Kisan Mazdoor Sangrash Committee members burnt effigy of the World Trade Organisation in Amritsar, Fazilka, Kapurthala and a few other places. Sarwan Singh Pandher, a Kisan Mazdoor Sangrash Committee leader said, “Our dharnas are in coordination with BKU-Ugrahan. Our members are sitting near a distillery unit in Hamira area of Kapurthala. We have been threatened by the factory staff there and we condemn this. Our dharna will continue.”
Meanwhile, the protesters took to setting up temporary kitchens at the dharna sites to organise langars for all the agitators. At any given point of time, at least 300-400 people are present at a dharna site.
“When it rains, we take shelter in our tractor trolleys that are covered with taurpline sheets. Our dharnas will continue as it is ,” said Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan
, general secretary of BKU Ugrahan, who is protesting at Daudhar village of Moga.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
1st ODI: India set 309-run target for Windies
Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’Premium
Latest News
Sheena Bora murder case: Court allows Indrani Mukerjea to furnish bail surety from Thane
Hospital fire safety order: HC ‘hopes’ to resolve issue as over 30k doctors strike
CBSE results: Ahmedabad private schools emerge in flying colours
Sufficient stock in dams after heavy rain, Pune Municipal Corporation says no water cuts for now
3 held in Pune for rape of minor girl in Jhelum Express
CWG 2022: Kenya is known as a distance-running giant, but Ferdinand Omanyala, the fastest African ever, is showing they can excel at sprints too
BPCL fuel theft racket: Probe reveals use of duplicate measuring rods, ‘cavities’ in tankers
Cabinet expansion on hold, Shinde, Fadnavis in Delhi to discuss list
Horoscope Today, July 23, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction
Issuance of Backward Classes certificates in Haryana goes digital, Khattar launches service
For Covid orphans, shattered dreams; for kin a struggle to bring them up
Banthia Commission recommends Census to fix exact data of OBCs