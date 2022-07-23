For saving water: BKU Ugrahan’s dharna continues, some industrial units offer to talk

A dharna by Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) to raise awareness about saving water in Punjab entered into its second day on Friday, with the number of dharna sites increasing from 16 to 17 across the state.

At Dhaula of Barnala district, where protesters are sitting on a dharna against the Trident group, farmers claimed that company authorities approached them for holding talks.

Shingara Singh Mann, general secretary of BKU Ugrahan said, “Some officials from the Trident Group came to meet us and told us that they wanted to hold talks with us. However, we told them that the matter will be discussed at the state committee meet of BKU Ugrahan and Kisan Mazdoor Sangrash Committee and whatever decisions are taken will be conveyed to them.”

Mann added that the Trident Group claims of using treated water inside their unit. “We have told them that if they are so confident about the water that is being used, they can themselves drink it and set an example. If you get the quality of groundwater checked in in a 5 km radius of this unit, the truth will come out. We are not against development. ALl we want is that industries should realise their responsibilities.”

A group of farmers are also camping near Budha Nallah banks in Ludhiana, where they claim that the industries had turned the freshwater stream into a polluted drain. “All these years farmers have been blamed for polluting groundwater , depleting it. They talk about crop diversification. We are open for crop rotation if they give us MSP on that crop. However, will the same authorities be able to tell industries to stop exploiting the water resources of Punjab ,” said Saudagar

Singh Ghudani, president of BKU Ugrahan’s Ludhiana unit.

On Friday, Kisan Mazdoor Sangrash Committee members burnt effigy of the World Trade Organisation in Amritsar, Fazilka, Kapurthala and a few other places. Sarwan Singh Pandher, a Kisan Mazdoor Sangrash Committee leader said, “Our dharnas are in coordination with BKU-Ugrahan. Our members are sitting near a distillery unit in Hamira area of Kapurthala. We have been threatened by the factory staff there and we condemn this. Our dharna will continue.”

Meanwhile, the protesters took to setting up temporary kitchens at the dharna sites to organise langars for all the agitators. At any given point of time, at least 300-400 people are present at a dharna site.

“When it rains, we take shelter in our tractor trolleys that are covered with taurpline sheets. Our dharnas will continue as it is ,” said Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan

, general secretary of BKU Ugrahan, who is protesting at Daudhar village of Moga.