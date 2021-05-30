For more than a month now, over a hundred daily Covid deaths in Punjab

Bodies of Covid-19 victims being burn during the last rites at a cremation ground, in Jalandhar. (PTI)

For the past 34 days, ever since the second Covid-19 wave peaked in Punjab, the state has recorded over a hundred virus-related fatalities daily, an analysis showed.

Since April 27 this year, when the daily Covid toll touched the 100-mark for the first time during the second wave, the state has been recording over 100 Covid deaths every day. Of these, on at least six days (between April 27- May 30), the Covid deaths in Punjab even breached the 200-mark.

In the first wave, the highest single-day Covid toll in Punjab was 106 deaths, which had been reported on September 2 last year. This year during the second wave, however, the number has shot up to a high of 231 deaths that was recorded on May 18.

From April 27 this year to May 30, over 5800 persons have succumbed in Punjab due to Covid, which is nearly 40% of the total Covid deaths (14,432) reported from the state since pandemic started last year.

Even as the daily number of fresh cases have started to nosedive in Punjab, the case fatality rate (CFR) of the state continues to remain the highest in the country at 2.5 per cent, against the national average of 1.17 per cent.

As per the Punjab Covid-19 Response Daily status report on Saturday, the state’s CFR in Punjab was 2.5 per cent, while that of Delhi was at 1.7 per cent, Haryana 1.1 per cent, Maharashtra 1.6 per cent, and Rajasthan 0.9 per cent.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr Rajesh Bhaskar, nodal officer for Covid-19 in Punjab said that apart from the twin reasons of patients reporting late to hospitals and comorbidities, Punjab’s CFR in the first wave is also the reason for the overall fatality rate being the highest in the country.

“Gradually, with decreasing cases, the deaths are also reducing. From 231 deaths on May 18 this year, we have come down to 125 deaths a day. But Punjab’s CFR in the first wave last year was 3.3 per cent. This time it is nearly 2 per cent. So, the overall fatality rate since pandemic started continues to be around 2.5 per cent, the highest in the country,” said Dr Bhaskar.