Foodgrain transportation tenders scam: Absconding Punjab official declared PO

The Ludhiana court of chief judicial magistrate Sumit Makkar Monday declared Rakesh Kumar Singla, one of the main accused in foodgrain transportation tenders scam, as a ‘proclaimed offender.’

Singla, who was posted as deputy director in food and civil supplies department of Punjab, is currently absconding and has reportedly fled abroad. Vigilance officials said that Singla was appointed as chairman CVC ( Chief vigilance Committee) and given additional charge of inspection of wooden crates and Labour & Transportation Policy by former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, who is currently arrested in the case. Singla allegedly accepted Rs 20 lakh bribe from contractor Telu Ram, also under arrest, for allotment of tenders.

“Proceedings to initiate process of issuing RCN ( Red Corner Notice ) against Singla has been started as he is currently abroad,” said a senior vigilance official. “Earlier a technical team had also made assessment of his properties. In this case out of 17 accused, 6 accused are in custody.

Efforts are being made to arrest the remaining accused,” said the official.

Ashu was arrested on August 22 this year from a salon in Ludhiana. On August 16, the vigilance bureau had registered a case against the owner/partners of Gurdas Ram & Company, unnamed officers/officials of the state food and civil supplies department, and employees of concerned procurement agencies for allegedly committing irregularities in allotting labour, cartage and transportation tenders for grain markets in Ludhiana district.