Foodgrain transport tenders scam: Punjab Vigilance Bureau files chargesheet against ex-minister Ashu and two others

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau Monday filed a chargesheet against former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and two others in the alleged foodgrain transportation tenders scam.

The 1,556-page document, including 91-page chargesheet, has been submitted under section 173 of CrPC in the court of additional district and sessions judge Ajit Atri, a vigilance officer said.

The officer said that further investigation was under progress and supplementary chargesheet against the other accused would also be submitted in due course.

A senior vigilance official said it has been submitted in the chargesheet that transportation, labor and cartage tenders allotted for grain-lifting during Ashu’s tenure as minister for food and civil supplies in the previous Congress government were “stage managed” and given to his aides in exchange of money, in connivance with Rakesh Kumar Singla, a former deputy director of food and civil supplies department and co-accused in the case, currently absconding.

The VB on August 22 had arrested Ashu from Ludhiana. Contractor Telu Ram, commission agent Krishan Lal and some other persons were also booked in this case. Telu Ram has been arrested.