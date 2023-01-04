Foodgrain scam: Former Punjab minister’s aide sent in 3-day police remand, Congress MP targets vigilance again

A local court in Ludhiana sent Inderjit Singh Indi in three-day police remand Tuesday, a day after the personal assistant of former Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, surrendered at the vigilance office in the foodgrain transportation scam.

Meanwhile, Congress’s Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu accused the vigilance bureau of “torturing Indi by giving electric shocks and his screams could be heard outside”.

When the vigilance arrested Ashu in August last year too, Bittu accused them of harassment, following which SSP vigilance, Ludhiana, also filed a complaint against Bittu to the police alleging that MP tried to obstruct their official duty.

On Tuesday, Bittu reached outside the vigilance office and said. “Vigilance officials are giving electric shocks to Indi and threatening him with dire consequences if he did not record his statement against Ashu,” said Bittu, adding that “soon Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Punjab and it might reach Ludhiana vigilance office if atrocities on Congress workers won’t stop”.

Terming the allegations as baseless, Ludhiana vigilance Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ravinder Pal Singh Sandhu said: “These allegations are completely baseless and without an iota of truth in them.”

On August 22, 2022, when a team of vigilance officers reached a salon in Ludhiana to arrest former minister Ashu, Bittu also reached there and indulged in heated arguments. Bittu went live on Facebook and purportedly used derogatory words against vigilance officials alleging they were working under pressure from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

The vigilance claimed Indi had fled with a bag, which he had picked from Ashu’s house after his arrest on August 22, and allegedly contained crucial documents and jewellery. Vigilance sources said that they have identified the man who handed over the bag to Indi and he has been summoned for questioning. Indi was captured in the CCTVs while taking away the bag, according to the vigilance.

In the chargesheet filed before the court, the vigilance bureau had submitted that as per the Chandigarh civil secretariat records, Indi was hired as a special assistant in the Food and Civil Supplies Department on Ashu’s orders. “It was a political appointment which was done on Ashu’s orders dated February 13, 2018,” the chargesheet read.