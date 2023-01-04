scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Foodgrain scam: Former Punjab minister’s aide sent in 3-day police remand, Congress MP targets vigilance again

Bharat Bhushan Ashu's personal assistant Inderjit Singh Indi surrendered at the vigilance office Monday. Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu accused the vigilance bureau of torturing Indi.

Inderjit Singh Indi, an aide of former Punjab minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Foodgrain scam: Former Punjab minister’s aide sent in 3-day police remand, Congress MP targets vigilance again
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A local court in Ludhiana sent Inderjit Singh Indi in three-day police remand Tuesday, a day after the personal assistant of former Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, surrendered at the vigilance office in the foodgrain transportation scam.

Meanwhile, Congress’s Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu accused the vigilance bureau of “torturing Indi by giving electric shocks and his screams could be heard outside”.

When the vigilance arrested Ashu in August last year too, Bittu accused them of harassment, following which SSP vigilance, Ludhiana, also filed a complaint against Bittu to the police alleging that MP tried to obstruct their official duty.

Read |Punjab Foodgrain transportation scam: Despite six chargesheets, demotion, the rise and rise of Singla during Ashu’s tenure

On Tuesday, Bittu reached outside the vigilance office and said. “Vigilance officials are giving electric shocks to Indi and threatening him with dire consequences if he did not record his statement against Ashu,” said Bittu, adding that “soon Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Punjab and it might reach Ludhiana vigilance office if atrocities on Congress workers won’t stop”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Rajouri attack: Shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years
Rajouri attack: Shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years
Venugopal Dhoot held only after Kochhars said why not him: lawyer
Venugopal Dhoot held only after Kochhars said why not him: lawyer
Delhi Confidential: Many MPs peeved after IT panel meeting is rescheduled
Delhi Confidential: Many MPs peeved after IT panel meeting is rescheduled

Terming the allegations as baseless, Ludhiana vigilance Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ravinder Pal Singh Sandhu said: “These allegations are completely baseless and without an iota of truth in them.”

Also Read |Foodgrain tenders scam: Ashu’s ‘PA’ Pankaj Malhotra surrenders before Vigilance Bureau

On August 22, 2022, when a team of vigilance officers reached a salon in Ludhiana to arrest former minister Ashu, Bittu also reached there and indulged in heated arguments. Bittu went live on Facebook and purportedly used derogatory words against vigilance officials alleging they were working under pressure from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

The vigilance claimed Indi had fled with a bag, which he had picked from Ashu’s house after his arrest on August 22, and allegedly contained crucial documents and jewellery. Vigilance sources said that they have identified the man who handed over the bag to Indi and he has been summoned for questioning. Indi was captured in the CCTVs while taking away the bag, according to the vigilance.

Advertisement

In the chargesheet filed before the court, the vigilance bureau had submitted that as per the Chandigarh civil secretariat records, Indi was hired as a special assistant in the Food and Civil Supplies Department on Ashu’s orders. “It was a political appointment which was done on Ashu’s orders dated February 13, 2018,” the chargesheet read.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 11:02 IST
Next Story

Delhi Police ASI’s car hits six vehicles, including PCR van, in Dwarka; several injured

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close