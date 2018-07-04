Five-year-old girl from Pakistan dies at Ludhiana hospital after surgery

The father, as reported by Pakistan-based channels, in a video message claimed that he was facing difficulty in getting the travel documents to take her daughter’s body back to Pakistan and appealed Pakistan embassy to help him.(Representational image) The father, as reported by Pakistan-based channels, in a video message claimed that he was facing difficulty in getting the travel documents to take her daughter’s body back to Pakistan and appealed Pakistan embassy to help him.(Representational image)

Father of a five-year old girl, Zainab, from Faisalabad in Pakistan, who underwent a heart surgery at a hospital in Ludhiana and passed away Tuesday, alleged harassment in completing paperwork to take her body back to Pakistan. The father of the girl made that allegation through a video message, according to reports by some Pakistan-based news portals.

Zainab was admitted at Hero DMC Heart Institute on June 26. As per DMC spokesperson, she was having ‘three holes in heart’ and case was ‘very complicated since the beginning’. She was operated on Monday by cardio-surgeon, Dr Rajiv Gupta, and surgery went on for more than eight hours and ended around 7 pm. However, she could not survive and passed away Tuesday morning around 4 am following which Ludhiana police was informed by hospital to complete legal formalities.

Zainab was accompanied by her father Mujahid. The father, as reported by Pakistan-based channels, in a video message claimed that he was facing difficulty in getting the travel documents to take her daughter’s body back to Pakistan and appealed Pakistan embassy to help him. Aayush Chaku, spokesperson, DMC, claimed that there was no delay on their part in releasing the body and police was informed immediately. “We released the body around 7 am and later rest of formalities were to be completed by the police,” he said. He added that family was informed in advance that case was ‘too complicated’. “It wasn’t an easy case and family was aware of it. We tried releasing all their documents including discharge summary as soon as possible,” he said.

Sukhchain Singh Gill, Ludhiana police commissioner, said that the application from girl’s father to get body released was received around noon and ‘set procedure was completed within two hours’. “They requested us for completion of procedure by 4 pm which we did. There was a set procedure to be followed. The body was dispatched after verification by 3 pm, an hour before their request of 4 pm. We had to verify all documents so that they do not face any problem later at the border,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Rajiv Gupta, who operated Zainab, when contacted said that he was busy with a surgery. “I am busy in a surgery and cannot talk.” he said.

