Sunday, October 07, 2018
Five of family hurt after gas leakage at cremation unit

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana | Published: October 7, 2018 4:47:18 am
Five members of a family received burns due to a gas leak during a cremation at an LPG-cylinder-run cremation unit in Mahesari village of Moga district Saturday.

Four of them were admitted at local Chawla Hospital. The fifth, 10-year-old Jay, received serious burn injuries on his face and was referred to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital at Faridkot.

The incident happened during cremation of a woman Aagyawanti (75), whose sons and grandsons were standing near the body when the matchstick had not yet been ignited. But due to the leak in the LPG cylinder, when the matchstick was ignited, the flames engulfed the clothes of people standing nearby.

All five injured were related to the deceased, including her sons- Ashok Kumar, Vinod Kumar and Goldy; her nephew Amit Kumar and her grandson Jay, who is in serious condition.

