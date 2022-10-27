scorecardresearch
Five friends arrested for murder over `500 in Ludhiana

After the arrest the accused revealed that they along with victim Jham Kumar Chaudhary had gathered in a plot, behind the house of victim, in Maha Maya Nagar and they were consuming liquor and betting on card games

The accused have been identified as Dharamjit Mishra, Anuj Kumar, Amit Kumar – residents of Gurmel Nagar, Kala of Prem Nagar and Sagar Pal of Maha Maya Nagar. (File)

A day after five labourers allegedly killed their friend following a spat over Rs 500 during a card game in Ludhiana, the police arrested all five accused when they were trying to escape from the city.

The accused have been identified as Dharamjit Mishra, Anuj Kumar, Amit Kumar – residents of Gurmel Nagar, Kala of Prem Nagar and Sagar Pal of Maha Maya Nagar.

According to the police, the accused were arrested from Dhandari Railway Station when they were trying to escape.

After the arrest the accused revealed that they along with victim Jham Kumar Chaudhary had gathered in a plot, behind the house of victim, in Maha Maya Nagar and they were consuming liquor and betting on card games.

“During the game, the accused indulged in a spat over Rs 500 and Jham Kumar had started accusing them for cheating and this triggered a spat between them. Under the influence of liquor the accused took five bricks from the plot and bludgeoned Jham Kumar to death,” informed Inspector Randhir Singh, SHO, Daba police station.

Victim’s father Deen Dayal Chaudhary saw the incident from the roof of the house and he alerted the police during the wee hours of Tuesday.

The police had registered a case on Tuesday and had also launched a manhunt to arrest the accused. After getting a lead, the team reached Dhandari Railway Station the team nabbed all the five accused.

First published on: 27-10-2022 at 08:03:42 am
Casteism, corruption & crime increased during BJP rule in Haryana, says Hooda

