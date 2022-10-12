First installment released for construction of 583 classrooms in govt schools: Punjab edu min

Punjab school education minister Harjot Singh Bains Tuesday said that the first installment of Rs 17.49 crore has been released to tackle shortage of rooms in government schools in 17 districts of the state. Likewise, Rs 1.94 crore have been released for the purchase of furniture for 334 classrooms of government schools across the state.

He said that these rooms are being constructed in the school with the support of NABARD. According to the norms, after a school furnishes the proof regarding expenditure of the first installment for the construction of the room, the second installment is to be released simultaneously.

Bains said that 52 new rooms are going to be constructed in Amritsar district, while 43 in Bathinda, 7 in Faridkot, 54 in Fajilka, 58 in Ferozepur, 107 in Gurdaspur, 2 in Hoshiarpur, 13 in Ludhiana, 13 in Mansa. 1, Moga 8, Muktsar 53, Pathankot 9, Patiala 5, Sangrur 58, 32 in SAS Nagar, 3 rooms in SBS Nagar and 55 rooms in Tarn Taran to be constructed.

He said that furniture has been purchased for 334 class rooms of schools of state including 18 classrooms in Amritsar district, while 9 in Barnala, 18 in Bathinda, 13 in Faridkot, 7 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 18 in Fajilaka, 20 in Ferozepur, 19 in Gurdaspur, 19 in Hoshiarpur. 22, 14 in Jalandhar, 20 in Ludhiana, 17 in Mansa, 8 in Moga, 22 in Muktsar, 9 in Pathankot, 16 in Patiala, 17 in for 17 in Tarn Taran will be purchased with the sanctioned funds.