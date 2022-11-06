Firing near Shiv Sena leader’s house in Ludhiana: Police arrest murder convict, his son

Two days after some unidentified persons had opened fire near the house of Shiv Sena leader Ashwani Chopra in Grewal Colony of Ludhiana, police on Saturday claimed to have solved the case with the arrest of a man and his son. Police said that the man was convicted in a murder case.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said that both the accused came to commit a burglary but when the locals gave them a chase, they had opened fire. He ruled out any conspiracy against the Shiv Sena leader.

Chopra had claimed that the accused had come with intention to target him.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ramanand of Kishore Nagar and his son Sanjiv Kumar. Police have recovered a .32 bore pistol, 28 bullets and one shell from their possession.

The accused claimed that they were roaming around Grewal Colony with an intention to commit burglary. In the wee hours of Thursday, the local residents woke up and gave them a chase. In order to scare them, Ramanand opened fire in the air and escaped, the police commissioner said.

An FIR under Sections 336 of IPC and 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act was registered against the accused at Tibba police station on a complaint lodged by Chopra. The accused were identified after their image was caught in the CCTV cameras installed nearby.

The police commissioner said that Ramanand was convicted in 1999 Machhiwara murder case. He had served seven years in jail for murder. He is also facing trial in eight burglary cases.