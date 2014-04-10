Firing at district food and civil supplies office, one injured

At the crime scene in Ludhiana on Wednesday. Gurmeet singh

The ongoing tussle between labourers and food and civil supplies department on Wednesday culminated in firing at the food and civil supplies office in which one person was injured.

The injured has been identified as Jaspreet Singh and he was admitted to Deep Hospital.

Jaspreet blamed Paramdeep Singh and Jagrup Singh who had come from Samrala. Police registered an FIR against them.

On Wednesday, tenders for cartilage of wheat had to be opened and there were two groups of labourers in the office. While one group wanted the tenders to be opened, the other led by Paramdeep and Jagrup protested against it. A few days back as well, they had lodged their protest when tenders were filed and labourers had threatened that they would not let the tenders to be opened.

SHO Harminder Singh, when contacted, confirmed the incident and stated that they were yet to arrest the culprits. Though arms had to be deposited at respective police stations, the incident has highlighted the loopholes.

However, the SHO stated that the accused were from Samrala which falls in Fatehgarh Sahib constituency and hence he could not comment on the availability of weapons.

