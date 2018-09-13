Fire breaks out at hospital in Ludhiana, patients shifted

A fire broke out at Mediways Hospital in Ludhiana Thursday evening. However, a major tragedy was averted as flames were controlled within half an hour and patients were rushed out. Some patients were shifted to other hospitals.

The fire broke out in isolation ward on the third floor of the hospital. At least fifteen patients were in the isolation ward when the fire broke out. For at least 15-20 minutes, patients were stranded on road lying on stretchers as ambulances were rushed to take them to other hospitals.

Fire officials said that hospital was having fire safety arrangements and all extinguishers were put into use immediately. Two fire tenders were also rushed to the spot but only one was used.

Maninder Singh, sub fire officer, said that it is suspected that fire broke out because of a short circuit. He added that hospital staff was already trying to control flames with their equipment when fire tenders reached the hospital. Around ten beds were gutted but no patient or anyone from staff were injured. Patients were taken out of ward in time. Ambulances were rushed and patients who were critical were shifted to Global Heart Hospital and Deep Hospital.

