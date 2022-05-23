scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 22, 2022
Fire breaks out at godown of hosiery unit in Ludhiana

According to the fire officer Kartar Singh, around 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and it took fire fighters over 6 hours to control the flames.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
May 23, 2022 3:09:56 am
The godown was full of garments. The reason is suspected to be a short circuit.

A major fire broke out at the godown of a hosiery unit in Jain Complex on Bahadur Ke Road of Ludhiana on Sunday. While raw material worth lakhs got gutted, no casualty was reported.

Panic gripped the residents around 6.15 am when the security guards of the godown rushed outside after witnessing flames in the godown.

They then alerted Sunil Jain, owner of Jain Amar Readymade Garments, who further informed the fire department.

The fire department rushed fire tenders to the spot and in the meantime the workers of the neighbouring units tried to douse the flames by spraying water from the roof top of their units.

According to the fire officer Kartar Singh, around 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and it took fire fighters over 6 hours to control the flames. He added that it was a double storey building and the fire remained at the ground level. The godown was full of garments. The reason is suspected to be a short circuit.

