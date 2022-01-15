Punjab: FIR filed against AAP ticket aspirant for violating code in Ludhiana

The Ludhiana rural police registered an FIR against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket aspirant from Dakha for allegedly violating model code of conduct (MCC) and Covid-19 norms by organising a gathering at Manewal village.

The police said that the FIR was registered against Subhash Verma for allegedly organising a gathering at Manewal village.

The case has been registered on the complaint of Dakha returning officer who in his complaint to the police said that Verma and AAP Ludhiana district president were issued show- cause notices for organising a gathering but their replies were found ‘unsatisfactory’.

In their replies, they claimed that they did not organise any gathering but people accumulated on their own when they were campaigning for Punjab polls.

The police filed the FIR under sections 51 and 60 of the Disaster Management Act 188 of the IPC against Verma at Mullanpur Dakha police station.

Inspector Gurwinder Singh Bhullar, SHO of Mullanpur Dakha police station, said that a case was registered against the AAP leader on the complaint of the returning officer.