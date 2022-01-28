Ferozepur: Cops arrest five, recover 5 kg heroin

In a crackdown to check the cross-border smuggling of narcotics and arms, Ferozepur police on Thursday recovered 5 kg heroine, fake currency notes, 25 live cartridges and a pistol during raids at various locations at Bare Ke village located along the Indo-Pak border.

Ferozepur SSP Narinder Bharghav said that a police team arrested Balwinder Singh, a resident of Saddu Shah Wala village, Tek Chand, Vikram and Arun Bhatti, all residents of Bare Ke village at a barricade on a bridge in Bare Ke village on Tuesday.

On suspicion, police asked them a few questions, but the accused failed to give satisfactory replies. After interrogation, police raided various locations at Bare Ke village and recovered fake currency notes worth Rs 80,000, one Chinese-made pistol, 25 live cartridges, 5 mobile phones, a dongle, a car and five motorcycles, the SSP said.

During interrogation by in-charge of CIA staff Jagdish Kumar, the accused confessed about the consignment of heroin received from across the border, which they had hidden in their houses. The police team then raided their houses and recovered 5 kg heroine. The accused have confessed to have committed such crimes in the past too, the SSP said.

He added that Balwinder Singh, who had managed to flee on Tuesday, was again arrested from Railway Road near Amar Hospital. However, another namesake Tek Chand is still at large.

The accused have been booked Under IPC section 379, 411, 420, 473, 489A, 489C and sections 21/23 of the NDPS Act and section 25 of the Arms Act and sent to a 5-day police custody.