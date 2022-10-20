Female gym trainer’s almost decomposed body found at home in Khanna

A day after the body of a woman was found under mysterious circumstances from her residence in Khanna town, police said that prima facie she died by suicide.

The woman, identified as Paramjit Kaur (44), was a gym trainer. She was found dead at her home in Khanna late on Tuesday. Police said that prima facie she hanged herself to death.

Khanna DSP William Jeji said that there could be a link between the woman’s death and the alleged suicide of a man – identified as Ravi Kumar of Khanna – who also died on October 13.

“We are suspecting that the woman also died by suicide on October 13, the day of Karwa Chauth. She was reportedly in a relationship with Ravi Kumar who also died after consuming some poisonous substance on October 13. But it is not confirmed yet if both took the extreme step on the same day. The condition of the woman’s body was very bad and it was nearly decomposed which indicates she died at least four days ago,” said the DSP.

The officer said that the woman was separated from her husband and was living alone in the house. She was also not in touch with her family.

“Ravi Kumar was also seeking divorce from his wife and lived separately. He used to come to meet Kaur often. It is yet to be confirmed if he came on October 13 to meet her or if they had some conversation over phone,” said the DSP.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC at Khanna city-1 police station.