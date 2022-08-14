Fazilka: Unique initiative launched for development of 30 border villages

To reach out to the residents of 30 remote villages near India-Pakistan international border as a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the Fazilka district administration has organised special AABAD camps in these villages to connect with them.

Divulging details after launching the scheme in the name of ‘Mission AABAD’ 30 (Absolute Border Area Development) at Dhandi Kadim, Chak Wajida, Hastan Kalan and Mahatam Nagar villages of Jalalabad and Fazilka assembly segments, DC Himanshu Aggarwal said that the idea is to provide all facilities related to comprehensive infrastructure, social and economic development and beneficiary schemes at doorstep.

He said the response was overwhelming on day one as hundreds thronged these camps for getting benefits. The DC added that such camps will also be organised in all the 30 border villages in near future. Fazilka MLA Narinderpal Singh Sawna, who joined the camp at Mahatam Nagar, lauded the efforts of the administration and said that the initiative would bridge the gap and help to resolve the problems of border area residents. The services provided in these camps included caste certificate, residence certificate, rural area certificate, border area certificate, work related to rural development department and MGNREGA, among many others.