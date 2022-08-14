Fazilka: Unique initiative launched for development of 30 border villages

August 14, 2022 7:34:39 am
To reach out to the residents of 30 remote villages near India-Pakistan international border as a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the Fazilka district administration has organised special AABAD camps in these villages to connect with them.
Divulging details after launching the scheme in the name of ‘Mission AABAD’ 30 (Absolute Border Area Development) at Dhandi Kadim, Chak Wajida, Hastan Kalan and Mahatam Nagar villages of Jalalabad and Fazilka assembly segments, DC Himanshu Aggarwal said that the idea is to provide all facilities related to comprehensive infrastructure, social and economic development and beneficiary schemes at doorstep.
He said the response was overwhelming on day one as hundreds thronged these camps for getting benefits. The DC added that such camps will also be organised in all the 30 border villages in near future. Fazilka MLA Narinderpal Singh Sawna, who joined the camp at Mahatam Nagar, lauded the efforts of the administration and said that the initiative would bridge the gap and help to resolve the problems of border area residents. The services provided in these camps included caste certificate, residence certificate, rural area certificate, border area certificate, work related to rural development department and MGNREGA, among many others.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: 'I thought about moving there'
Salman Rushdie stabbed, Live Updates: Rushdie told German magazine his life is now 'relatively normal'
Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 2: 1000 shows of Akshay Kumar's latest film reportedly cancelled after poor opening
Chandigarh University, NID Foundation create world record for ‘largest human image of waving national flag’
'Taiwan an internal question for Beijing, different from LAC issue'
Let’s cry after mixed doubles match: How Sharath Kamal comforted Sreeja after loss
Latest News
Beef biryani stalls emerge at Chennai food fest
Lakes of Bengaluru: Rejuvenated in 2017, Kowdenahalli lake is once again in dire need of attention
Know Your City: Meese Thimmaiah – Bengaluru’s beloved cop who became its traffic police mascot
Union Minister Sonowal inaugurates new head quarters for CCRS in Chennai
Chennai power cut today: Parts of Chennai to face power cut today, here’s the full list
How childhood friends and stories of Partition rekindle a hope and make us determined to blur the lines that divide us
As India turns 75, a look-back at the defining cultural moments that shaped it
Missing now in India’s constitutional journey: parliamentary activism
SGPC protests in Punjab, Haryana to demand release of Sikh prisoners
When Akal Takht issued an edict for military training
‘Azadi sasti nahi mili…but colour of rulers changed from white to brown’
Canada’s high study visa rejection rate and why it may shoot up