Farmers unable to cash in on moong arrivals in mandis

While moong has started arriving in mandis and its purchase at minimum support price (MSP) as promised by the Punjab government has also begun, farmers are not able to cash in on it owing to a strike by Arhtiyas for bypassing them from this purchase. And this strike has slowed down the procurement process. Arhtiyas are commission agents, a link between farmers and buyers of their produce. They arrange for the auction and delivery of harvested crop to the buyers.

Meanwhile, 22 farmer unions have threatened to launch protests in mandis from June 16 if the Punjab government does not iron out all the wrinkles in the procurement process. It is for the first time that moong is being purchased at MSP and this year’s MSP is Rs 7,275 per quintal.

According to department of agriculture, government of Punjab, till now a total of 1,215 quintals of moong have arrived in different mandis, of which 775 quintals have already been procured.

While 560 quintals have been purchased by government procurement agencies at MSP, the rest 215 quintals have been bought by private players in the range of Rs 7,275 – Rs 7,400 per quintal i.e. above MSP, confirmed agriculture officers.

However, BKU (Qadian) president Harmeet Singh Qadian said, “Mandis in Barnala and Jagraon are still having a lot of unsold material and it is just the start of the season. What will happen when the produce starts increasing in mandis? Arhtiyas are on strike, and farmers are at their wits’ end. The government needs to be proactive.”

BKU (Dakaunda) general secretary Jagmohan Singh Patiala said, “lf the procurement process is not smoothened, we will start protests from June 16 in Punjab mandis. The problem is not only with moong purchase but also with maize. The government should make a strong pitch for diversification.”

Meanwhile, in Barnala mandis, about 150 quintals of moong are unsold and nearly 235 quintals in Ludhiana mandis, mainly in Jagraon, are yet to be bought. There are unsold moong in Mohali and other districts as well.