Farmers to hold convention on stubble burning

Despite given a subsidy on buying machines to stop stubble burning, seven farmer unions will organise a convention on this issue at Barnala on September 23. Though in a fully funded central government scheme, Rs 395 crore have been sanctioned for Punjab this season to provide subsidy to farmers, however, farmer unions are now saying that stubble burning is not causing widespread pollution.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App