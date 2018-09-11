Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 11, 2018
Farmers to hold convention on stubble burning

Farmer unions are now saying that stubble burning is not causing widespread pollution. 

Written by Raakhi Jagga | Ludhiana | Published: September 11, 2018 5:37:22 am

Despite given a subsidy on buying machines to stop stubble burning, seven farmer unions will organise a convention on this issue at Barnala on September 23. Though in a fully funded central government scheme, Rs 395 crore have been sanctioned for Punjab this season to provide subsidy to farmers, however, farmer unions are now saying that stubble burning is not causing widespread pollution.

 

