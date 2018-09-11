Farmers to block rail, road traffic on September 12

Farmers’ outfits on Monday announced a decision to observe a ‘rail roko’ and to block Jalandhar-Jammu National Highway at Mukerian sub division of Hoshiarpur district on September 12 for indefinite period till their demands are met.

Talking to The Indian Express, the leaders of farmers associations, including Kamaljit Singh Kaki, the president of Pagri Sambhal Jatta, and leaders of Doaba Sangharsh Committee, said that their payments of last cane crushing season of Rs 600 crore were not yet cleared by both private and cooperative sugar mills. Lakhs of vehicles pass from this highway daily, which goes to J&K, and nearly 100 trains cross Mukerian daily, which falls on the Jalandhar Cantt- Jammu Tawi railway line.

“Despite repeated reminders government did not listen to us and now we will stop both rail and road traffic at Mukerian on September12 for indefinite period,” said Kaki, adding that such blockade of main Jammu-Jalandhar route will push normal life out of gear.

