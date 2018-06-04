Farmers’ strike: Dairy farmer booked for firing in air, protesters for spilling milk

Policemen deployed at Verka Milk plant in Ludhiana. (Photo: Gurmeet Singh) Policemen deployed at Verka Milk plant in Ludhiana. (Photo: Gurmeet Singh)

A dairy farmer and his accomplice were booked Sunday for allegedly firing in the air to scare away protesting farmers at village Daburji of Doraha in Ludhiana after the milk they were transporting was spilled on the road forcibly by the protesters. A counter FIR was also filed on Sunday against protesters who dumped the dairy farmer’s milk consignment on the road.

Those booked were identified as Gurdeep Singh of Lapran, a dairy farmer, and his acquaintance, Surinder Singh of Daburji village. Police said the clash happened after protesting farmers saw Gurdeep Singh travelling on his bike with containers carrying milk.

The protesting farmers allegedly emptied the containers on the road which infuriated Gurdeep. Meanwhile, Surinder Singh of the same village reached the spot. After arguments with the protesters, both left the spot but returned with a weapon.

Surinder Singh allegedly fired two rounds in the air after which farmers fled from the spot.

Police have booked the duo under Section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of IPC at Doraha police station on the complaint of Varinder Singh of Daburji.

ASI Hardam Singh said that as per preliminary probe the accused had opened fire to scare away the protesting farmers.

A cross FIR was also registered on the statement Gurdeep Singh against protesting farmer Varinder Singh and his unidentified accomplices. Gurdeep, in his statement, said that he was on a motorbike and transporting milk from his dairy when a group of protesting farmers stopped him and emptied his containers which had 40 litres of milk. Farmers have been booked under Section 341 (wrongful restraint) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees or more) of IPC at Doraha police station.

