Farmers’ stir: 87% of those who died were from Punjab, over 540 deaths in Malwa, says SKM

On Sunday afternoon, the Telangana government will distribute relief worth Rs 3 lakh each to the families of all 619 farmers from Punjab who died during the farmers’ agitation on Delhi borders. According to the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), of the 714 farmers who had died during the stir against three controversial farm laws, 619 (86.8%) were from Punjab.

The Punjab government, which was the first to announce compensation for the families, has provided relief to nearly 400 families so far. Of the 619 farmers, as many as 546 (88.2%) were from the Malwa region, while 51 (8.8%) were from Majha and the remaining 22 (3.5%) were from the Doaba region in the state.

Sangrur district, which was a hotbed of the farm agitation, suffered the most as 96 farmers from the district died during the agitation at Delhi borders and even at pucca dharnas within Punjab, while 88 farmers from Patiala passed away during the year-long agitation. As many as 77 farmers from Mansa also died during the stir, while the figure was 58 in Bathinda and 55 in Moga.

Kapurthala district reported only one death as per the SKM’s records, while Malerkotla reported three. Barring Faridkot, Rupnagar and Pathankot, 20 of the 23 districts in Punjab reported deaths during the stir. A few farmers from Faridkot too had died allegedly, but their names are not on the list.