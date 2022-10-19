scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

Punjab: Farmers reject MSP on wheat, say it is far below MS Swaminathan recommendations

Bharti Kisan Union (Dakaunda) General S Jagmohan Singh said that this hike is nothing when the cost of agricultural inputs has skyrocketed.

On Tuesday, Centre announced Rs 2,125 per quintal MSP for wheat 2023-24. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Farmers on Tuesday rejected the minimum Support Price (MSP) declared for wheat crop by the Centre saying that it was far below the enhanced input cost and the recommendations of the MS Swaminathan report.

On Tuesday, Centre announced Rs 2,125 per quintal MSP for wheat 2023-24.

Bharti Kisan Union (Dakaunda) General S Jagmohan Singh said that this hike is nothing when the cost of agricultural inputs has skyrocketed. “As per the recommendations of the Swaminathan committee report, the MSP of wheat should have been as per C2+50% formula,” he said, adding that apart from this even the rates of other rabi crops, which can be a good alternative under the diversification policy, are not much attractive. C2 +50 means the total cost of the crop and profit thereon is 50%.

He said that the government is misusing the term ‘Comprehensive Costs. “ If the government goes by actual C2+50 per cent formula then the MSP of wheat would have been Rs. 3600 power quintal,” said he.

Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan, General Secretary BKU Ugrahan, the largest farm union of Punjab said that as per the recommendation of the Swaminathan formula wheat MSP is around 40% less and we call it a nominal increase which will not be going to give any real benefit to the farmers.

First published on: 19-10-2022 at 07:46:05 am
