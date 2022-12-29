Farmers arriving in droves, set up district-wise tents

With each passing day, the number of protesters outside the liquor unit in Mansurwal village of Zira constituency in Ferozepur district is growing as farmers have started putting up tents district-wise at the dharna site.

Members of BKU Dakaunda from Mansa, Barnala, Fazilka, Ferozepur and Moga districts have already set up their separate tents. “Farmers from these districts will keep replacing each other in rotation so as to continue the ‘pakka dharna’ till our demands are met,” said Harnek Mehma, president of BKU Dakaunda, Ferozepur district.

“Every day farmers from new districts are coming here and hence the morcha is growing bigger and bigger with every passing minute. It is not easy to sleep here because there are irrigated wheat fields alongside, and these are cold and foggy days. Nights too are dark and cold. We have no choice but to protest. We are fighting for a cause,” Mehma added.

On Tuesday, Rakesh Tikait from BKU (Tikait) and Punjab Kisan Union president Ruldu Singh Mansa addressed the Sanjha Morcha Zira-led protesters. On Monday, the morcha submitted a complaint to police stating that the liquor factory authorities were trying to take away motors from inside the unit so as to destroy the evidence.

“We have submitted a complaint with police and sought an FIR against the owner of the liquor unit as he is trying to destroy the evidence while probe is on,” said Sanjha Morcha Zira convenor Roman Brar.

On average, nearly 5,000 people are coming to the dharna site. Besides arranging for langars, a temporary library has been set up in the area. Tractor trolleys are used to sleep during night hours as there is lot of dew in the air because of water in wheat fields nearby,” BKU Mansa president Mahinder Singh Bhainibaga said.