Farmers protest meeting of Nanaksar Kaleran sect head with BJP leader Vijay Sampla

FARMERS FROM various unions on Monday gathered outside Nanaksar Kaleran Dera in Jagraon constituency of Ludhiana and raised slogans against Baba Lakha Singh, one of the heads of Nanaksar Kaleran sect, meeting Vijay Sampla, the chairman for National Commission for Scheduled Castes, who is also a BJP leader.

The Nanaksar Kaleran Dera is located inside the Sri Nanaksar Gurdwara – a place of historical importance that attracts droves of devotees – which is situated approximately five miles from the city of Jagraon along the road from Ludhiana to Moga and Ferozpur. Baba Lakha Singh is one of the heads of this sect.

Incidentally, on January 8 this year, Baba Lakha Singh had gone to Delhi and met Union Agriculture Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar, while offering to mediate between the government and protesting farm unions. Later on the same day, he had even gone to the Singhu border to meet the protesting farm unions there but had to return empty-handed as none of the farmer leaders were present at the spot at that time. The farm union leaders had later issued a statement saying that they didn’t want any vicholiya (mediator).

On Monday, Kanwaljeet Singh Khanna, from Bhartiya Kisan Union(BKU)-Dakaunda, said, “On Sunday we got to know that Vijay Sampla went to meet Baba Lakha Singh. Two other sect heads – Baba Ghala Singh and Baba Arvinder Singh – had earlier refused to meet Sampla. We had protested against Sampla’s meeting with Baba Lakha Singh on Sunday too, due to which Sampla had to leave the Dera then through the backdoor in a hurry.”

Darshan Singh Galib, another farmer leader, added, “On Monday, we raised slogans on the roadside against this meeting again. We didn’t cause any traffic jams as it was a full moon day and the Gurdwara there saw a huge rush of devotees.”

Gurcharan Singh, another farmer, said, “We will be holding a meeting on Tuesday at Jagraon Railway Park to plan our next course of action. Baba Lakha Singh should not have met Sampla, as we were boycotting all BJP leaders.”

Khanna added that earlier, too, Baba Lakhan Singh had met Union Agriculture Minister and now it was the turn of the chairman of the National Scheduled Castes Commission “Sunday’s meeting could have been avoided,” he said.

Baba Lakha Singh had, incidentally, organised langar at Singhu border for the protesters when the dharna against the farm laws had just started last year, while also visiting the spot multiple times to extend support to the farmers.

Baba Lakha Singh is associated with the Sant Samaj which held influence during the SAD-BJP government in Punjab. He was among the invitees for Ayodhya Ram temple Bhoomi Poojan.